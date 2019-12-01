Carlisle card lost to frost

This afternoon's National Hunt meeting at Carlisle has been abandoned due to a frozen track.

The Cumbrian venue passed a first inspection on Saturday afternoon but another one needed to be called due to the prospect of second bitterly cold night.

Unfortunately, despite vulnerable areas being covered, the temperature dipped well below freezing leaving officials with no choice but to call the meeting off over an hour before the scheduled 8am inspection.

Carlisle's general manager Molly Dingwall tweeted: "We tried our hardest to save today's fixture but sadly the cold beat us. We have had to abandon."

Action had been due to get under way at 12.20pm with the feature race at 1.50, the Listed Houghton Mares' Chase.