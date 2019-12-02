Windsor Avenue set for next start at Ascot or Doncaster

Brian Ellison

Windsor Avenue will bid to extend the unbeaten start to his chasing career at either Ascot or Doncaster this month.

Trainer Brian Ellison has earmarked the December Novices' Chase at Doncaster, over almost three miles on December 14, or the Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot the following Friday over two furlongs shorter.

The seven-year-old has won both his starts this season, easily dispatching the 151-rated Ballymoy when conceding weight at Carlisle last time out.

"He'll go to either Doncaster or Ascot - both Grade Twos," said Ellison.

"He beat a nice horse at Carlisle and has already got a rating of 153 - which is to be expected, because he beat a horse rated 151 by 12 lengths, giving him 5lb.

"We always thought he was very good - which is why we weren't bothered about taking the other horse on, despite it looking like he had it all to do at the ratings."

Ellison will assess the likely opposition before his final decision on Windsor Avenue's next assignment.

He added: "It will depend on who is in which race and what the ground is like.

"Obviously Doncaster is struggling at the moment - he wouldn't run on fast ground, but it won't be that for a while.

"I think Doncaster is two-seven and Ascot two-five, so we'll have a look at both.

"He's not a slow horse. (Jockey) Brian (Hughes) said at Carlisle he felt like he was only hacking - but he'll stay three miles, no problem. Even his Sedgefield form is strong - the second and third have both come out and won.

"Along with Sam Spinner, he looks the best staying novice in the north."