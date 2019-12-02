Musselburgh abandon meeting due to frozen track

Musselburgh's National Hunt meeting has been abandoned because of a frozen track.

Course officials reported over the weekend that Monday's card was in some doubt after a series of sub-zero nights.

Hopes rose - with a forecast predicting temperatures well above freezing - and while they materialised, the thaw did not set in quickly enough, and before a scheduled 10am inspection the meeting was called off.

Clerk of the course Harriet Graham said: "While the temperatures did get to well above freezing, they are now starting to dip again - we've gone from 6C to 4.8C.

"The thaw didn't set in quick enough. It's a real shame - if the temperatures had continued to rise we'd have got it on.

"Unfortunately the weather is one thing I can't control."