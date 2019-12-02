Kemboy features in Savills Chase entries for Mullins

Trainer Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins dominates the entries for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on December 28 with Al Boum Photo and last year's winner Kemboy among nine possibles from an entry of 17.

Al Boum Photo won the Gold Cup at Cheltenham in which Kemboy was an early faller, but he gained his revenge atPunchestown when partnered by Ruby Walsh - after which the legendary jockey promptly retired.

Bellshill, Footpad and Real Steel are other interesting contenders for the yard.

A blast from the past among Gordon Elliott's team is Death Duty, not seen since falling as a novice at this meeting two years ago.

Road To Respect, Presenting Percy and Monalee are engaged in what looks sure to be a high-class race.

The Grade One Matheson Hurdle a day later has attracted 12 entries, but among them is the exciting unbeaten novice Envoi Allen.

Gordon Elliott has also entered Apple's Jade and Coeur Sublime.

Mullins has entered Aramon, Klassical Dream and Sharjah, while the impressive Hatton's Grace winner Honeysuckle and Jessica Harrington's Supasundae are also in the mix.

There are 19 entered for the Paddy's Rewards Club 'Loyalty's Dead, Live For Rewards' Chase over two miles including last year's winner Simply Ned.

The likes of Chacun Pour Soi, Cilaos Emery, Min, Great Field and Footpad give Mullins an envious team.

Battleoverdoyen, Samcro and Faugheen are among the leading lights in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase over three miles, while Laurina and Fakir D'Oudairies are the stars among 16 in the Racing Post Novice Chase over two miles.

There are not many entries from Britain over the four days, but perhaps the most significant could be Harry Fry's If The Cap Fits in the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle.

Having won over three miles at Aintree, he returned to action this season with a win over less than two and a half miles at Ascot.

The race could also see the first clash between Honeysuckle and Benie Des Dieux.