Aso, Black Corton and Janika in Peterborough Chase mix

Bryony Frost and Black Corton

Aso, Black Corton and Janika are among a bumper entry of 16 for Sunday's Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

The Venetia Williams-trained Aso finished second in the Ryanair to Frodon and was a fine third in the Charlie Hall on his comeback at Wetherby. He has also been entered in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

Another who also has the option of Aintree is Black Corton, a prolific winner in his career and third to Vinndication at Ascot under a big weight last time.

Nicky Henderson's Janika won the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on his first outing of the season and the six-year-old also holds an entry in the Tingle Creek on Saturday.

Henderson has also entered 2017 King George winner Might Bite, who is in at Aintree too, with stable stalwarts Theinval and Top Notch, winner of the race in 2017, also possibles.

As well as Black Corton, champion trainer Paul Nicholls has entered Dolos.

Last year's winner Charbel is engaged again for Kim Bailey, but he will need to bounce back to his best having lost his form since his last win.

Sceau Royal has been entered by Alan King, as has Warren Greatrex's Grade One-winning novice La Bague Au Roi, who pulled up on her comeback in the Charlie Hall.

Waiting Patiently, another with the Tingle Creek as an option, could run for Ruth Jefferson while Gordon Elliott has Alpha Des Obeaux in the mix.