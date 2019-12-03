La Bague Au Roi all set for Huntingdon

La Bague Au Roi clears the last in a thrilling Kauto Star

La Bague Au Roi will aim to get her season back on track in Sunday's Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

Trainer Warren Greatrex is keen to return to winning ways with the mare, who was pulled up on her seasonal reappearance when favourite for the Charlie Hall Chase.

"She's going to work on Wednesday and as long as that goes well, she's on course for it," said Greatrex.

"That's the plan, unless something unforeseen happens between now and then."

Greatrex had been planning a tilt at the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day prior to her Wetherby disappointment, but should she win at Huntingdon, that could still happen.

"She's still in the King George and if she went and won well and showed us she was in good heart, then we could still go to Kempton. It's quite close but you never know," he said.

"It looks a good race on Sunday and that is what we want to see. She's in good form and if she goes there in tip-top condition, which she is, then with the weight allowance she's got a good chance."

Should La Bague Au Roi be successful, she would qualify for the £500,000 Best Mate Bonus put up by sponsors Fitzdares to any horse who wins the race and goes on to be successful in the King George and Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

William Woodhams, CEO of Fitzdares, said: "The field for the 50th running of the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase is of incredible quality and strength with the inclusion of Aso, Might Bite, Top Notch, Black Corton and last year's winner Charbel.

"We are fully committed to supporting UK racing, which is why we have put up this eye-watering bonus."