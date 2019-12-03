Defi Du Seuil gives Philip Hobbs the Tingles

Barry Geraghty riding Defi Du Seuil (green and gold) to victory

Philip Hobbs is happy to stick to two miles with Defi Du Seuil for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday, despite feeling there could be more improvement to come over a longer distance.

The six-year-old won the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on his reappearance but both his Grade One triumphs, in the Scilly Isles Chase and the JLT Novices' Chase, came over two and a half miles.

Hobbs is taking it one race at a time and with Altior out of the equation, the Tingle Creek provides Defi Du Seuil with a golden opportunity of another success at the top level.

"I'm looking forward to it. He is still only six and he could be better over a longer trip, but we don't know that yet so there is plenty of room to improve further, but he is already a very high class performer," said the Minehead handler.

"I am sure he would stay further. When he won at the Cheltenham Festival this year it was over two and a half miles, so that will not be a problem.

"However, the two-mile division at the moment looks a bit the weaker division. He has got plenty of speed for two miles so it makes sense to aim for the Tingle Creek.

"I think really you take every race one after another and reassess afterwards. We will run him at the best trip we think he is effective at and it will depend a bit on the opposition and what is turning up as well."