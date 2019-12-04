The Conditional team play it coool

The Conditional

David Bridgwater will pick races sparingly for The Conditional after his excellent run in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

The former Irish-trained gelding outran odds of 20-1 on Saturday, going down by a length and a half as runner-up to De Rasher Counter in the valuable and prestigious staying handicap chase, formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup.

It was only the seven-year-old's third run for the Stow-on-the-Wold handler, having previously been trained in Ireland by Martin Hassett.

"I wasn't surprised - I thought he'd win, but he ran very well," said Bridgwater.

"We were told by the people in Ireland he was a good horse - and he is.

"We'll see what happens. He's only a baby, so you don't want to be going to the well too often."