Ludlow forced to abandon meeting

Action from Ludlow

Freezing fog and a frozen track have forced Ludlow to abandon their jumps meeting on Wednesday.

Officials needed the fog to clear and temperatures to get above freezing, but with the first-race due off at 12.30, that prospect had diminished.

"The forecast was for temperatures to be anywhere from -1C to +2C last night, but we knew there was going to be some fog around so we put on the precautionary inspection as a result of that," said clerk of the course Simon Sherwood.

"I got in this morning about 5.30 and there was freezing fog. The ground is basically 99 per cent fine. It just needed the temperature to get above zero to take the crust off the top of the ground, but at 10am we were still in freezing fog.

"The forecast is for the fog to clear, but maybe not until as late as 12 and our first race is 12.30. It was just too tight.

"It's annoying because five miles up the road some places have bright sunshine. The flip side is there is no breeze here, so there is nothing to encourage it to go away so we are sitting in a static frozen pocket.

"It would take an hour for that crust to come out, but it has to get above zero and at 10am it was still zero, minus one with fog around us."