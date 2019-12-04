Carlisle option for Party Playboy

Party Playboy chases home Stratum in the Cesarewitch

Tony Mullins hopes to run Cesarewitch runner-up Party Playboy in a Pertemps Qualifier at Carlisle this month - as long as the handicapper accommodates his plan.

Mullins was not pleased with a 14lb rise his charge was hit with after an 11-length win at Fairyhouse last weekend.

That was just his second success over hurdles in 10 outings, on what was his first run since chasing home Stratum at Newmarket.

"At the moment, we're considering a Pertemps Qualifier at Carlisle on the 15th - but he was raised a stone for Fairyhouse," said Mullins.

"I think that's unfair - I expected eight to 10, but 14lb is harsh. I don't think the handicappers should be able to ruin a horse's value with one stroke of a pen - that's just my opinion."

Carlisle could still be an option, though, pending Party Playboy's British rating.

Mullins added: "It depends what the English handicapper thinks of his Irish mark, because there's also a race for him in Navan that day.

"If he's reasonable we'll go to Carlisle - and if not we'll go to Navan.

"Obviously we'd like to get him qualified for the Pertemps Final - but if they want to be unfair to him he also qualifies for the Albert Bartlett, because he's still a novice.

"I don't think they should be able to give a horse a stone rise. It's different if he'd done it on his second run, but he's well exposed and he won a condensed novice handicap - it's unfair on the owners."