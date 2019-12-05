One For Arthur returns to Aintree for Becher Chase

One For Arthur ridden by Derek Fox crosses the line to win

Lucinda Russell's 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur is one of 18 runners in Saturday's Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree.

Injury has hampered the 10-year-old since his finest hour and he has been restricted to just four runs, but one of those saw him finish sixth to Tiger Roll in last year's National.

Gordon Elliott's Alpha Des Obeaux will carry top weight as he drops into handicap company. He will have the assistance of champion jockey Richard Johnson.

Charlie Hall winner Ballyoptic faces an easier task than on his last start a fortnight ago in the Betfair Chase.

Brian Ellison has opted to run Definitly Red in this contest in preference to the Many Clouds Chase on the same afternoon, a race he has won twice before.

Ben Pauling fields Cheltenham Festival winner Le Breuil while Vieux Lion Rouge represents David Pipe once more having won the race in 2016.

Mulcahys Hill has been towards the head of the ante-post betting having beaten Wholestone at Cheltenham last time out.

Walk In The Mill, fourth in the National in April, As De Mee, a winner over the National fences before, and Vintage Cloud also line up