Brewin'upastorm set for Kingmaker test

Brewin'upastorm has been rerouted to the Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick on February 8.

Olly Murphy had been aiming one of his stable stars at the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown, after he began life over fences with two almost faultless displays at Carlisle and Taunton.

However, he picked up an injury in the Taunton event, in which he beat Dovecote Novices' Hurdle winner Southfield Stone, and Murphy has had to reassess.

"We're looking to go for the Kingmaker now," he said.

"He's been down on the water treadmill for a fortnight.

"He just gave himself a right whack in his last race and he's due to come back into training with me on Monday.

"He hasn't lost any fitness, he just gave himself a bit of a trauma. It's a real shame, as this weekend's race looked perfect for him, but that's racing."