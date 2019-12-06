Winx confirmed to be in foal to I Am Invincible

Hugh Bowman celebrates Winx's final victory

Australia's superstar mare Winx has been confirmed in foal to stallion I Am Invincible.

Winx retired in April on the back of a 33-race unbeaten streak, having won 25 Group Ones.

The foal is due in October next year

Winx's owners, Debbie Kepitis, Peter and Patty Tighe and Richard Treweeke, issued a statement which said: "We, the Winx ownership group, are delighted to confirm that Winx is expecting her first foal in spring 2020.

"She has taken to retirement wonderfully well and has settled in perfectly to her new home.

"We are very excited about this next stage of her career. Hopefully she will be blessed with good luck and good health through the balance of her pregnancy, delivering a happy and healthy first foal by I Am Invincible.

"He is a fantastic stallion, and we are very grateful to the Mitchell Family and all of the team at Yarraman Park for their assistance through the breeding season - similarly, to those who participate in the daily care of Winx at her new home.

"We consider ourselves fortunate to have her in the hands of such talented and considerate horse people. She looks as happy now as she did when she was racing, which is fantastic for us to see."