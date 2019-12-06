Honeysuckle to skip Christmas run at Leopardstown

Honeysuckle

Irish racing's new star mare Honeysuckle is "99 per cent likely" to miss Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead has three other options in mind for the hugely impressive Hatton's Grace Hurdle winner.

She could either drop down to two miles for the Irish Champion Hurdle, go to Gowran for the Red Mills Hurdle or revert to her own sex at Punchestown.

"Honeysuckle seems good - and while we haven't really discussed immediate plans for her, the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham is her main target," said de Bromhead

"It is 99 per cent likely she will skip Christmas, and there are three possible races for her in the new year.

"She could run in either the Irish Champion Hurdle, the Red Mills Hurdle at Gowran - or else there is a Mares' Graded Hurdle at Punchestown, but that is very close to Cheltenham.

"We will make a decision closer to the time."