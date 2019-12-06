Jolly Gosh' for Gary Moore at Sandown

Trainer Gary Moore poses at Plumpton

A review of the pick of the action from Sandown on Friday as Goshen destroyed his rivals in the juvenile hurdle.

Goshen jumped to the head of Sky Bet's market (9/1) on the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after maintaining his unbeaten record over hurdles in impressive style at Sandown.

Having recorded a hat-trick of wins on the Flat, Gary Moore's charge was a facile winner on his debut over hurdles at Fontwell last month and followed up in similarly taking fashion in the Pinsent Masons Introductory Juvenile Hurdle - follow link for FREE video replay and full result.

Racing front-rank throughout the two-mile contest, the heavily-supported 1/3 favourite kicked on early down the home straight before crossing the line 34 lengths clear of Thyme White.

Moore said: "He was bought as a jumper, principally. We got him handicapped on the Flat as he was never going to be a two-year-old. When he came out first time at Brighton, I was worried the ground wasn't going to be soft enough.

"All he's done is amaze me and impress me every time he's run. He was schooled as a two-year-old.

"He will have a break now and Cheltenham Trials Day will be his next run. If that works out well we know where we will go from there - whether he stays jumping or goes back on the Flat."

Paul Nicholls saw his faith in Enrilo vindicated with a tenacious success in the Ballymore Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

After losing his unbeaten record over hurdles with an odds-on defeat behind House Island at Ludlow, the five-year-old resumed his progression as he exacted revenge on his last-time-out conqueror in the Grade Two feature.

The 10-1 shot was produced to hit the front going over the last in the two-and-a-half-mile prize by Harry Cobden, before digging deep to hold the rallying House Island by three-quarters of a length.

Nicholls said: "He was a massive price. Something upset him at Ludlow. He got in a bit of a fight with Bryony (Frost) there - whether something in his mouth was pinching him that day, I don't know, but he got in a fight with her and literally hung off the course.

"I felt if he hadn't run at Ludlow he would have been favourite on his Wincanton run. I think he is really good. I did say you could put a line through his last run and today he has shown what a really smart horse he is. He gallops and stays, but he is still as green as grass.

"He will be a super chaser in a year's time. He is well capable of winning a good race in the spring. I won't ruin him by going to Cheltenham if I think it is too soon. He is a proper horse with a proper engine.

"I've always loved him."