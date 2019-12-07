Fiddlerontheroof impressive winner at Sandown

Fiddlerontheroof is away and clear at Sandown

Fiddlerontheroof will have his credentials tested at Grade One level on his next start after proving a class above his rivals in the Peter & Thelma Brooks Diamond Anniversary "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

Finding one too good on his previous two starts over hurdles, the Colin Tizzard-trained five-year-old set up a return to the track next month for the Tolworth Hurdle with a facile seven-length victory.

Winning rider Robbie Power said of the 8-13 shot: "He is a big Stowaway horse and he gallops through that soft ground well, and he jumps unbelievably well.

"I couldn't believe he got beat at Wincanton, but that form got a boost at Aintree earlier, so I'd say he got beat by a very good horse (Edwardstone).

"Two miles on that ground is ideal and I'd imagine he will come back here for the Tolworth in January."

Chris Gordon believes the best is yet to come from Go Whatever (3-1), who took his form to new heights when staying-on strongly to take the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle by two and three-quarter lengths.

Gordon said: "He is only a five-year-old and that was a smashing little win. I will go easy on him for now and keep the dream alive a bit longer.

"He is a proper heavy ground horse and hopefully we will be looking at a Welsh National in a couple of years' time. On that ground he looks a fair bit of machinery."

Oriental Cross took a drop back down to two miles in her stride with a gusty success in the Elmbridge Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Trainer Tim Vaughan said of the 12-1 winner: "She is as tough as teak and tries. The shorter trip has probably paid off on that ground, as she ran over two and a half miles the last day.

"Her end-of-season target is that series final at Haydock which she is qualified for. It would be lovely if we could pick up a bit of black type in between."