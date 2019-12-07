Walk In The Mill wins second Becher Chase

Walk In The Mill clears the last in the Becher Chase

Walk In The Mill shone at Aintree once again as he claimed back-to-back victories in the Randox Health Becher Chase.

Robert Walford's charge had run out a decisive winner on his first attempt over the Grand National fences last year - and returned to Merseyside to finish a creditable fourth in the the world's most famous steeplechase in the spring.

Despite being pulled up on his seasonal reappearance at Wincanton last month, Walk In The Mill was prominent in the market at 8-1 for his Aintree return and clearly relished the challenge of the famous obstacles once again.

For much of the three-and-a-quarter-mile journey it looked like Bryony Frost might claim victory aboard As De Mee, who travelled with plenty of zest and fenced fluently on the front end.

However, Walk In The Mill reeled him in rounding the home turn and galloped all the way to the line to score by two and a half lengths under a jubilant James Best.

With As De Mee weakening late on, the Tom Lacey-trained Kimberlite Candy came through to fill the runner-up spot ahead of Alpha Des Obeaux in third and Definitly Red in fourth.