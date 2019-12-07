Espirit Du Large won Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown

Esprit Du Large claims Grade One glory at Sandown

Esprit Du Large dug deep up the Sandown hill to spring a minor surprise in the Read Road To Cheltenham At racingtv.com Henry VIII Novices' Chase.

Narrowly beaten on his fencing debut at Carlisle in October, the Evan Williams-trained five-year-old went one better at Exeter last month, but faced a big step up in class for this Grade One contest.

Getting weight from his elders, Torpillo was the clear favourite at 13-8, with former Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Summerville Boy, high-class hurdler Grand Sancy and previously-unbeaten chaser Nube Negra rated his chief threats.

However, Esprit Du Large (14-1) had not read the script, travelling strongly and jumping accurately throughout under Adam Wedge, and he turned for home with only Nube Negra to worry about.

Both horses were slick at the final obstacle and with Esprit Du Large refused to bend on the run-in, passing the post a length and three-quarters to the good. Grand Sancy was a long way back in third, with Torpillo fourth.

Summerville Boy made a bad blunder in the back straight and came to grief at the following water jump.