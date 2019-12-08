Grand Sancy set for Kempton

Grand Sancy

Grand Sancy is likely to be seen next at Kempton Park over Christmas after running an excellent race to be third on his debut over fences in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

The Paul Nicholls-trained five-year-old has smart form to his name over hurdles - most recently finishing second to Fusil Raffles in the Elite Hurdle at Wincaton - and gave a good account of himself first time out over the bigger obstacles in Grade One company.

Nicholls said: "It was a good run and, with that experience, we can probably ride him a bit more positively next time, which suits him.

"All he does is stay and he may well go to Kempton the day after Boxing Day.

"We'll definitely stay over fences and it gives us something to build on."