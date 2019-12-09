Now McGinty heads to Chepstow for Coral Welsh National

Now McGinty - on course for Chepstow feature

Stuart Edmunds hopes Now McGinty can turn his long-term dream into reality in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow later this month.

The Newport Pagnell handler has earmarked the valuable three-mile-five-furlong prize as a target for the eight-year-since defeating subsequent Ladbrokes Trophy winner De Rasher Counter at the track back in January.

Despite Now McGinty being nudged up 3lb for finishing second to Santini last month, Edmunds reports his stable star to be in good order ahead of his return to the Welsh track.

He said: "I couldn't be happier with how Now McGinty is ahead of running in the Welsh National.

"This has been the plan for him ever since he won a novice chase around there in January when he beat De Rasher Counter

"He went up 3lb for finishing second behind Santini, but I'm happy to accept that and he should still have a nice weight if Native River runs.

"His form looks rock solid and he is very happy with himself."