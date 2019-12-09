Might Bite could revert to hurdles for next start

Might Bite - could revert to hurdling

Might Bite could revert to hurdles on his next appearance following his early departure in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

The Grade Two contest threw up a fascinating rematch between the Colin Tizzard-trained Native River and Nicky Henderson's Might Bite, with the pair having finished first and second respectively in an epic renewal of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2018.

However, the race was over as a contest after just four fences as Might Bite blundered and unseated his rider Nico de Boinville, leaving Native River in splendid isolation and clear to go and win with his head in his chest.

Henderson's charge continued riderless for much of the three-mile journey and is reported to be none the worse for the experience.

"He seems fine. He continued on round (after unseating De Boinville) and jumped like a bird the rest of the way. He even jumped one of the Grand National fences - you might as well put him in the National now he thinks he can jump National fences," joked Henderson.

"It is frustrating. Now I'm in real trouble. I could even think about a hurdle race, as where do I find a race (over fences) for him?

"Nico has been saying he wants two-and-a-half miles, but let's face it, Native River was setting him a pace that he was comfortable with on Saturday.

"The alternative was to go for the Peterborough Chase (at Huntingdon on Sunday), but I don't think he could have laid up with them.

"He doesn't want two-and-a-half, he wants three miles."