Evan Williams enjoying Esprit Du Large moment

Esprit Du Large claims Grade One glory at Sandown

Evan Williams is happy just to enjoy his first Grade One on English soil with Esprit Du Large for the time being before looking to the future with the Henry VIII Novices' Chase hero.

The Llancarfan trainer has had a winner at the top level in his native Wales and in Ireland, but not in England, and the Sandown success was all the sweeter because it was also a first for jockey Adam Wedge and owners William and Angela Rucker.

"I don't know what we'll do. We'll see how much of an effect the race has had on him and see how it all pans out," he said.

"We won't be in a mad rush and it will be interesting to see how the form from the race develops."

His length-and-three-quarter victory over Nube Negra earned Esprit Du Large quotes from 20-1 to 25-1 for the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival.

Williams will let the weeks unfold to see if that form is good enough to take on the best of the two-mile novice chasers in March.

"That would be lovely. If the race on Saturday works out we were good enough to go, then that would be fantastic, but we will bask in the glory of Saturday," he said.

"We won't be getting in front of ourselves. He's won a Grade One and it was a very good performance - let's not count time away, let's enjoy Saturday.

"It was very good for Adam, very good for Mr and Mrs Rucker. It was their first one and for me to play a part in that was very satisfying."