Festive options for Fakir D'Oudairies

Mark Walsh riding Fakir D'oudairies

Fakir D'Oudairies might bid to consolidate his claims as an exciting young recruit to fences by running over Christmas.

Connections have yet to decide whether the impressive winner of the Drinmore Novices' Chase will put in an appearance, but he does have entries in the Racing Post Novices' Chase at Leopardstown and the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase at Limerick, both on December 26.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old was left to come home a facile winner of the Drinmore at Fairyhouse, after Samcro made a dramatic exit at the second-last fence when still going well.

"He jumped really well and we couldn't have been more pleased with him. Samcro looked as though he was going well when he fell and he lives to fight another day," said Frank Berry, racing manger to owner JP McManus.

"Fakir D'Oudairies has come out of the race very well.

"No decision has been made yet. We'll see how he is and how the weather and everything is. Hopefully he'll go to one of the places over Christmas."

The Willie Mullins-trained Blue Sari, who made a winning hurdles debut at Punchestown, is likely to try to build on that success over the Christmas period.

"He's fine and came out of the race good," said Berry.

"He has entries over Christmas. (I've) no idea where he'll go at the minute. He's ready to go."

Sporting John, trained by Philip Hobbs, looks another bright recruit for McManus, having won both his hurdle races at Exeter in pleasing fashion.

"We're very pleased with him. He learned a lot from the first day and did it nicely the second day," said Berry.

"He's a big horse and going the right way, so probably somewhere after Christmas with him maybe. We'll play it by ear."