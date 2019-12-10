Early days for Buveur D'Air recovery

Buveur D'Air

Buveur D'Air is reported to be making good progress from the freak foot injury he sustained in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

The dual Champion Hurdle hero is recuperating at Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows stables after undergoing surgery to remove a piece of wood that was embedded in his off-fore hoof.

The damage was done when Buveur D'Air hit the second-last flight when beaten a short head by Cornerstone Lad, scuppering his bid to win the race for the third year running.

"Touch wood, he's coming on well," said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus.

"It's so far, so good. He's walking quite well. It's going to take a bit of time, but the vets have been happy with the progress he's making."