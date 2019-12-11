Tom Lacey eyes Grand National ambitions with Kimberlite Candy

The Grand National

Tom Lacey feels he could have a possible future contender for the Randox Health Grand National in Kimberlite Candy, granted soft ground and a rise in the weights.

The Herefordshire handler was delighted with the seven-year-old's effort to finish second behind Walk In The Mill in the Becher Chase on his first try over the big fences at Aintree last Saturday.

The handicapper has put Kimberlite Candy up 3lb to a mark of 140 for that run, which would put him close to making the cut for the world's greatest steeplechase in April.

In the meantime, Lacey would like to think the JP McManus-owned gelding might help his cause by winning a decent race.

"I was over the moon. He's come out of the race in great order," he said.

"He's obviously best fresh and I wonder if the Classic Chase (at Warwick next month) will just come a bit quick for him, but he is in good order, so we'll see.

"If the ground was soft at Aintree in April, then we'd probably be entitled to have a go back there, but it would have to be soft and he would want to go up in the handicap to get in.

"It would be good to think he might win a nice race on the way."