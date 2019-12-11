Definitly Red on track for Randox Health Grand National

Definitly Red - heading to Randox Health Grand National

Definitly Red is unlikely to run again until February following his promising display in the Becher Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

Brian Ellison's charge was tackling the Grand National fences for the first time since being pulled up after almost being brought down when a leading contender for the world's most famous steeplechase in 2017.

Since then Definitly Red has won the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree twice, the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham and the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby - proving himself a high-class staying chaser.

Ellison considered letting his charge bid for a Many Clouds Chase hat-trick last weekend, but opted to send him over the National fences to find out whether a second tilt at the Aintree spectacular was realistic - and he believes he got the answer he was looking for.

"I was over the moon with him. He was running well in the National a couple of years ago until he was almost brought down, but that's the National for you," said the Norton-based trainer.

"I thought he jumped great the other day and he seems to have come out of the race well, so all being well, we'll aim for the National.

"He probably won't run again until February now, after the National weights have come out.The handicapper dropped him 1lb, which was nice of him."