Silver Streak seeks Christmas gold

Evan Williams reports Silver Streak to be on course for the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day following his run in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

Third in last season's Champion Hurdle when a 50-1 outsider, the six-year-old made a winning seasonal debut in a Listed contest at Kempton in October, before stepping back up to Grade One company at Newcastle, where the grey took minor honours as Cornerstone Lad and Buveur D'Air fought out a dramatic finish.

"He's come out of the race very well. It was good to get that under our belt and we'll keep an eye on the Christmas Hurdle now," said Williams.

"I think we'll aim for that. If we think he needs more time, we will give him it, but at the moment we're on track for Kempton."

Williams is keen to see how Quoi De Neuf fares in the Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Ascot on December 21.

The Llancarfan handler wants to give the lightly-raced five-year-old another chance at a valuable handicap, after his fine effort in the Greatwood at Cheltenham.

Quoi De Neuf was only beaten a length and three-quarters in fourth place behind Harambe on only his fifth start under rules.

"We'll aim him for Ascot just before Christmas," he said.

"He seems OK. He's gone up in the handicap. It will be very difficult, but I can't see why we can't have a pop at those big handicap hurdles, because he ran so well in the Greatwood.

"There will be unexposed hoses in the race.

"We've just got to hope he improves, because I do think running in those types of races does help them further down the line.

"It's worth trying again in those type of races."