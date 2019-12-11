Stoney Mountain set for chasing bow

Henry Daly

Henry Daly is set to make a late call as to where in the next few days Stoney Mountain will make his debut over fences.

The Ludlow trainer will discuss three options with owner Trevor Hemmings' racing manager Mick Meagher for the six-year-old, who signed off over hurdles with victory in a valuable staying handicap at Haydock last month.

Coming up first is the International Decorative Surface Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on Friday, when he could face strong opposition such as recent course scorer Wholestone.

The bet365 December Novices' Chase at Doncaster on Saturday is the second option, but he would be taking on Sam Spinner and Windsor Avenue, who are both unbeaten over fences so far.

Then there is an opportunity for Stoney Mountain at an extra meeting scheduled for Hereford next Thursday.

"I haven't talked to Mick about it yet. There's also a beginners' chase next week at Hereford. We'll enter him there as well," said Daly.

"He's ready to run and they are the three novice or beginners' chases he will be ready for. I haven't really looked into it yet.

"My preference, I suppose, would be Cheltenham just because it looks slightly weaker on paper, but only by a fraction.

"We've been very happy with his schooling. He is what he is. Unexciting is the wrong way of putting it - he does what he does."