Riders Onthe Storm tops Caspian Caviar Gold Cup 16

Sam Twiston-Davies and Nigel Twiston-Davies

Ante-post favourite Riders Onthe Storm is one of 16 runners declared for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Formerly trained in Ireland by Gold Cup-winning trainer Tom Taaffe, the six-year-old made a successful debut for Nigel Twiston-Davies in a valuable event at Aintree last month.

Despite a 13lb hike in the weights, the Scorpion gelding is the clear market leader to follow up at Prestbury Park on Saturday.

The weights are headed by the Venetia Williams-trained Cepage, who was just under two lengths behind Riders Onthe Storm when runner-up at Aintree on his seasonal reappearance.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls saddles Secret Investor and Brelan d'As, while Keeper Hill is a major contender for Warren Greatrex following a comeback success at Haydock three weeks ago.

Other hopefuls include Tom George's Clondaw Castle, Dan Skelton's Not That Fuisse, Warthog from David Pipe's yard and Henry Oliver's Generous Day.

Irish hopes are carried by the Willie Mullins-trained Robin Des Foret.