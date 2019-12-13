Nicky Henderson completes quick Cheltenham Friday double

Eventual winner Chantry House (right) ridden by Barry Geraghty jumps the last at Cheltenham

Chantry House continued to live up to his tall reputation with a triumphant return to action in the British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle Qualifier at Cheltenham.

After a winning debut under rules at Warwick in March, the Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-did what was expected of him on his first start over hurdles, defeating recent Ffos Las scorer Stolen Silver by a length and three-quarters.

Henderson said of the 5-6 winner: "He is a very nice young horse, but he just needs educating. As Barry (Geraghty) said, he is still pretty green, as that was only his second run after having one bumper.

"He jumped well, but it was a bit of a messy race and they didn't go very quick. I think he probably would get further, but we will see how we go.

"It was a good education and we will go do that again somewhere before we think about anything else."

Owned by JP McManus, Chantry House received quotes of 16-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with Sky Bet.

Pym can expect to have his talent tested at a higher level on his next start after completing a double for Henderson with an eight-length success as the 2-1 favourite in the International Decorative Surfaces Novices' Chase.

Henderson said: "He is learning all the time. He is very honest and straightforward and consequently he is not one you get excited about every day.

"He gets out of bed, does his work and is very uncomplicated and that is what he was the whole way round.

"I'd like to keep it small, but I won't be allowed into anything handicap-wise. I always like using the Reynoldstown and I was planning to use it last season (with Santini) until the horses were vaccinated the week before."