Botox Has the answers at Cheltenham

Botox Has returned to winning ways when going one better than on his previous visit to Cheltenham in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle.

The Gary Moore-trained three-year-old bounced back from defeat in a Grade Two at the track last month to add to his British debut win at Fontwell, finding plenty from the sharp end to see off the previously unbeaten Langer Dan by five lengths.

Moore said: "He has gone better today thank goodness. Whether the race was any better I don't know, but we got things a bit wrong the other day and he was kind of an unlucky loser.

"I think the winner (last month) got a nice run round the inside and we've gone round the outside which we thought was the right way, but we shouldn't take anything away from the winner.

"There was no pace in the race so he had to make his own running and as you saw, all he does is stay. I do feel he is a better horse coming off a strong pace.

"I don't know whether we will come here with Goshen, but the Chatteris Fen could be in the back of my mind for one or the other. Whether they are both good enough to run in the Triumph is another thing."

Victory for Botox Has, who was cut to 16-1 for the Triumph Hurdle by Sky Bet and 20-1 for the same race by Paddy Power, was a first in 70 days for winning rider Joshua Moore, who received plenty of praise from his dad.

Moore senior added: "The poor kid has been in bits as he has just been hitting the cross bar. This is great for him and it will be a relief as much as anything. He is as good a rider as anyone riding."

Mister Fisher reels in Bobby

Mister Fisher put in a near flawless round of jumping to strike gold on his second start over fences in the Ryman Novices' Chase.

The Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old showed a smart change of gear late on in the two-and-a-half-mile prize to pass long-time leader Good Boy Bobby on the run to the line and claim a length-and-a-quarter success.

Henderson said of the 15-8 winner: "He was good. As Nico (de Boinville) said, that is not his ground as it has got quite a lot softer today.

"He was good (jumping), although he got a bit low at one which frightened me, but it is amazing how much experience counts.

"The Warwick run brought him on considerably.

"I think that's his trip. He was a good hurdler, but he has grown a lot through the summer.

"He will be a better horse on better ground. I think we will go somewhere else and have a look and see, but hopefully he might be a JLT horse."