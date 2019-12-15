Lady Buttons to make return to Doncaster

Lady Buttons - heading back to Doncaster

Trainer Phil Kirby reports his stable star to be in good shape following her run in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

She was only fourth of five behind surprise winner Cornerstone Lad and, in hindsight, the North Yorkshire feels he should not have aimed her at the Grade One over the smaller obstacles.

"Buttons is going to Doncaster for the race she won last year," said Kirby.

"She's come out of it fine. It was probably the wrong race for her, but we tried to give it a go.

"She's in good order and will go there in good form, so we're looking forward to it."

Kirby has the Randox Health Grand National at the back of his mind for his smart staying chaser Top Ville Ben.

The Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day is the next port of call for the seven-year-old, who suffered an agonising defeat in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on his latest start.

Top Ville Ben went close to making all the running, only to drop to third place in the shadow of the post, beaten a length by Takingrisks.

"He'll probably go to the Rowland Meyrick and then potentially he might run in the National. We'll see how things pan put," he said.