Honeysuckle has three pre-Cheltenham options

Honeysuckle - three options for next race

Henry de Bromhead has identified three potential options for Honeysuckle before Cheltenham - but has confirmed his star mare will not be in action over the Christmas period.

The unbeaten five-year-old recorded her biggest success yet when impressing in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse at the beginning of the month, taking Grade One spoils by nine lengths from Bacardys.

She could now either drop down to two miles for the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown, go to Gowran for the Red Mills Hurdle or revert to her own sex at Punchestown.

De Bromhead said: "She's in good form since her win in the Hatton's Grace, but she definitely won't run at Christmas. We'll wait until February and I'm not sure yet where she will run.

"The Irish Champion Hurdle, the Red Mills and the (Quevega) Mares Hurdle in Punchestown would be three options that stand out as a race before Cheltenham."