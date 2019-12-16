Lingfield meeting called off

General view in fading light of Lingfield racetrack

Tuesday's National Hunt meeting at Lingfield has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Officials at the course called an inspection for 8am on Monday to see if there was any chance of saving the fixture after an enormous amount of rain in the last week.

The track was already waterlogged before the inspection was announced and further rain overnight - with more forecast - left clerk of the course George Hill with a simple decision to make.

Hill tweeted: "Racing tomorrow ABANDONED. 8am inspection failed. Track currently not raceable due to standing water in places. 5.5mm rain since yesterday morning. 5-15mm due this evening into tomorrow morning, so no chance of any improvement. @LingfieldPark."