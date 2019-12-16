Eider aim for Bigirononhiship at Newcastle

Jumps action from Newcastle

Bigirononhiship is likely to have his next outing in the Eider Chase at Newcastle on February 22.

The eight-year-old provided a rejuvenated Rose Dobbin with a big win in the Borders National at Kelso under Craig Nichol recently.

The victory meant even more to Dobbin as the race had been sponsored by her father's Persimmon Homes company for years, and Bigirononhiship sported his pink and black silks.

"We're thinking of the Eider, obviously, and in all likelihood we'll probably just wait for that now," said Dobbin.

"He doesn't have to have heavy ground and if it was safe you could think about the Scottish National. I don't think he's ground dependent.

"What was wonderful was the rhythm he got into and the way he jumped, it was lovely to watch.

"I'm hoping the handicapper won't go too mad, maybe seven or eight pounds. That takes him to 130 and that would be fair enough thinking of the Eider and then if he wins that, does the National come into it?

"He doesn't have a huge amount of experience and whether this season might be one too soon, I don't know, but the way he's going you'd hope one day he'd end up in it."

She added: "It meant so much to win that race for mum and dad at Kelso, it was quite emotional."