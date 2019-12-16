Amy Murphy eyes New Year cheer with Kalashnikov

Kalashnikov wins at Aintree under Jack Quinlan

Amy Murphy is targeting a return to Cheltenham on New Year's Day for her stable star Kalashnikov.

The six-year-old has made two previous appearances at Prestbury Park, finishing a neck second to Summerville Boy in the 2018 Supreme Novices' Hurdle and unseating Jack Quinlan in last season's Arkle Trophy.

He has made an encouraging start to the current campaign, filling the runner-up spot in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree before going down by a nose to Oldgrangewood in a thriller at Newbury.

Murphy is hopeful her pride and joy can return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

"Kalashnikov is in great form, we're really happy with him," said the Newmarket handler.

"We thought he'd won (at Newbury) but still, what a run.

"He's probably going to go to Cheltenham on New Year's Day next for the Grade Three chase (888 Sport Handicap Chase) there.

"We're so pleased with him this season, he's really well."