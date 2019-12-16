Happy Diva set for Doncaster clash with Lady Buttons

Happy Diva - heading for clash with Lady Buttons

Happy Diva is set to take on Lady Buttons in a post-Christmas cracker at Doncaster.

Kerry Lee's stable star won the Bet Victor Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November, but the trainer decided against chasing a big-race double in Saturday's Caspian Caviar Gold Cup if preference of giving the mare more time to recover.

Instead she will revert to her own sex for a race also being targeted by the smart Lady Buttons, trained by Phil Kirby.

Lee said: "Happy Diva is great. We're looking to go to Doncaster at the end of the month for a Listed Chase (Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase, December 29).

"The Cheltenham race (Caspian Caviar Gold Cup) would have been too quick on he. It was an entry just in case she bounced back, but a week before it I decided it wouldn't be happening.

"She won the Listed Lady Protectress Mares' Chase at Huntingdon last season and she'll be going for that again, too.

"I think she gets a 4lb in that for her win at Cheltenham, they are not cumulative, so it's a 4lb penalty against mares.

"In my mind that's the way forward with her, certainly this season.