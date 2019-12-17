Pass team working back from Festival

Trainer Donald McCain

Donald McCain has time on his side to choose the next target for Navajo Pass following his Grade Two success at Doncaster.

The Nathaniel gelding made an impressive start to his jumping career at Bangor last month before being touched off by the Jedd O'Keeffe-trained Tavus on Fighting Fifth day at Newcastle.

He got back on the winning trail with a comprehensive success in Saturday's Summit Juvenile Hurdle - and while he returned to the winner's enclosure with a nasty cut on his leg, McCain reports his charge to be none the worse.

"I went to see him in the stables after the race, and he was fine - there's no bother with him," said the Bankhouse handler.

"We're in no great rush to run him again. We want to aim at Cheltenham, so it's just a case of deciding where we run before then.

"Talking to the handicapper, it sounds like we'll probably be aiming at the Triumph, rather than the Fred Winter.

"There's not that many options between now and Cheltenham in March. We could go to Cheltenham at the end of January or there's the Victor Ludorum at Haydock, so we'll see.

"We're ahead of the game, having got three runs in, so we can sit tight and see where we end up."

Navajo Pass is a best-priced 33-1 for the Triumph Hurdle.