Randox Health Grand National aim for Peregrine Run

Peregrine Run - Randox Health Grand National aim

Peter Fahey's prolific winner Peregrine Run may be aimed at the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

The nine-year-old has an impressive strike-rate, having won 16 of his 40 races, but nearly all of those victories have come on good ground - something on which his Aintree challenge will hinge.

He does have experience of the unique course in Merseyside, but tipped up three fences from the finish when still going well in last season's Topham Chase.

However, that outcome has not put connections off a return to Aintree next April.

Fahey said: "We are thinking of something in Aintree for Peregrine Run and maybe the Grand National if things go right - but we would have to be sure of nice ground.

"The way the weather is at the moment we will be in no rush starting him back. Aintree is an easy track and takes the rain fairly well.

"The owner is looking forward to it, if it works out. It's not often that you have one good enough to aim at the race.

"The only time he fell was there last year in the Topham. He jumped away well for Barry (Geraghty) and just made a simple mistake. He took his eye off it after a horse fell in front of him.

"His jumping wouldn't bother me but the ground would have to be nice for him to get the trip.

"He's schooled over the National fences at the Curragh and Barry even came down to school him for us."