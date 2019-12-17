Magic Of Light back to defend Newbury title

Magic Of Light on her way to Ascot victory

Jessica Harrington's Grand National runner-up Magic Of Light will bid for back-to-back wins in the Thoroughbred Breeders Association Mares' Chase at Newbury on Wednesday.

Her gallant effort at Aintree in April behind Tiger Roll saw her rating leap to a lofty 159 - taking her well clear of her three rivals in the Berkshire feature.

With a run over hurdles already under her belt, Harrington is hopeful the eight-year-old can take the prize again, before building up for her return to Merseyside.

"She's a real flag-bearer for us now and looks well treated on the figures, but she's got to go and do it," said Harrington.

"She's in great form at home, we've managed to get a run over hurdles into her and it's all part of the plan.

"Obviously we're hoping to take her back to Aintree, how we get there I don't know yet. We might go somewhere at Christmas, there's Ascot in January, there's a race at Huntingdon or she could go to Cheltenham.

"She ran a lot of times last year and really thrives for it. She's versatile, we can go over hurdles or fences and there's plenty of options for the mares, there's a great programme for them."

Taking on Magic Of Light are Colin Tizzard's Drinks Interval, the Grace Harris-trained Field Exhibition and Ben Case's Graceful Legend.