Unowhatimeanharry could head to Rendlesham

Unowhatimeanharry - could run in the Rendlesham

Connections of Unowhatimeanharry will look to be selective in their choice of races for the popular staying hurdler.

Age may be catching up on the 11-year-old - but it was only in May he won the Grade One Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown.

He made a promising seasonal debut when a five-length second to The Worlds End, who was receiving 5lb, in the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby, but was a well-beaten fourth of five behind Paisley Park when trying to win Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle for a third time.

Trainer Harry Fry has ruled out retirement for the JP McManus-owned gelding for the time being and will look at races such as the Grade Two Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock in February.

"He's good. He's obviously not far off his 12th birthday now, but there are no immediate plans for him," said the Seaborough handler.

"He's fine, but he's rising 12 and probably hasn't got the legs to take on the Paisley Parks of this world any more. Life moves on - younger horses and younger legs come to the fore.

"There are no retirement plans at the moment.

"He might go for something like the Rendlesham in February. We'll just try to pick his battles."

Bullionaire looked a nice prospect for the Fry stable when making all to open his account over hurdles in tremendous style at Uttoxeter.

Fry is hoping the lightly-raced gelding can continue to move forward, but has yet to map out a programme.

"He's good. No plans at all for him yet," he said.

"He's come out of the race well. It was nice for him get his head in front.

"He built on his Exeter reappearance and hopefully he can build on his win."