Brian Ellison: Windsor Avenue scoped badly

Horse trainer Brian Ellison (left) with jockey Stevie Donohoe

Brian Ellison hopes to have Windsor Avenue back in action by the end of next month after his weekend disappointment.

The highly-regarded novice chaser was sent off favourite to beat Sam Spinner at Doncaster on Saturday after his two faultless previous runs over fences.

However, Windsor Avenue never looked happy at any stage of the Grade Two December Novices' Chase - trailing in well beaten - and it later emerged that he returned a dirty scope.

"He's on antibiotics - he scoped badly after the race - but I honestly don't think he stayed anyway," said Ellison.

"He's fine really - he'll be right in a week or so.

"He should have gone a bit further, even if it was just stamina, but I've watched the race a few times and he's a horse who likes to get into a rhythm and bowl along - but it just didn't happen."

Ellison has concluded the near 40-length winner Sam Spinner is "exceptional".

He added: "When the other two went on, Brian (Hughes) decided to ride a waiting race, but he never got into a rhythm at any stage.

"He blew pretty hard when he came back, and he scoped badly. We even scoped him before the race too, and he was clean, so it's amazing.

"We'll hope to get him out at the end of January, something like that. I'll talk to Phil (Martin, owner) - we might just look to get a confidence boost into him somewhere.

"At least something showed up - but all fairness to the winner, I think he's exceptional."