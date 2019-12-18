Missed Approach team work back from Grand National

Missed Approach - targeted at Grand National

Warren Greatrex intends to work back from the Randox Health Grand National with Missed Approach as he nears his return from injury.

The 2018 Kim Muir winner has been sidelined since last winter after suffering a setback during his build-up to this year's renewal of the famous Aintree marathon.

With the nine-year-old back in work, Greatrex hopes to have him out on the track by the end of next month.

The Lambourn trainer said: "Missed Approach is coming along well. He has done plenty of cantering - it has all been very pleasing, and all of his old enthusiasm is still there.

"We will look to find a race at the end of January for him. He won't run over hurdles - because we tried that before, and he made me look silly - but he could run in a veterans' chase.

"The Grand National will be the plan, and I hope he can get there. I think he would probably need two runs before the race, given that he has not run for a while."