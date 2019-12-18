Maire Banrigh set for Wayward Lad test

Maire Banrigh - set for Kempton

Maire Banrigh may bid to extend her unbeaten record over fences to three in next week's Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton.

Trainer Dan Skelton is keen to have a crack at the Grade Two, after the seven-year-old missed an outing in a Listed contest at Warwick last week because of soft ground.

After making a successful chasing debut at Stratford in October, Maire Banrigh followed up with an impressive victory at Warwick when accounting for Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up Thomas Darby.

Skelton said: "Maire Banrigh didn't run at Warwick last week because the ground was horrific - it rained all day there.

"She will get entered in the Wayward Lad, and there is a valuable mares' race at Doncaster on the 29th, but she would have to take on Lady Buttons there.

"Hopefully they will get decent ground at Kempton, because I'd really like to have a go at the Wayward Lad - she has looked good on both her chase starts."