Truckers Lodge expected to shine in Coral Welsh National

Truckers Lodge (green silks) - Coral Welsh National fancy

Paul Nicholls expects Truckers Lodge to be in his element when attempting to turn his long-term vision into reality in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

The Ditcheat trainer believes the seven-year-old will have plenty in his favour as he bids to provide the yard with a third victory, and first since 2005, in next week's Grade Three marathon.

After meeting with defeat on his first two chasing starts, Truckers Lodge opened his account over fences at Chepstow in October.

Nicholls said: "He loves it there. He will only have about 10st on his back if Lorcan (Williams) goes there and not Harry (Cobden).

"I just had this theory with him last season to get three runs into him and go for the Welsh National.

"I've always thought that would be his race, because he loves the mud and he stays forever and jumps great.

"He might lack a bit of experience - but he is a good jumper, and I don't think that will be an issue. He is a tough horse, and a fast-run race will suit him."

Having finished third 12 months ago, Yala Enki will try to go two places better and gain his first win since joining Nicholls - after finishing down the field in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on his stable debut.

Nicholls said: "Yala Enki had a nice run round in the Ladbrokes Trophy, but he wasn't really ready.

"He had wind op and he was a bit behind the others, so that run has brought him forward.

"He will improve tons for that run."