Race time trial in February

A different look to race times has moved a step closer, with the British Horseracing Authority and Horse Racing Ireland announcing they will stage a joint trial of non-standard race times in February.

The BHA said in a press release the objective of the trial was to "explore the potential benefit to the sport and its customers of adopting non-standard race times on those afternoons when the volume of racing in Britain and Ireland is relatively high".

Non-standard race times refers to races not programmed on the standard five-minute marks, meaning a race could be scheduled to run at 3.08pm, for example.

Racecourses, media rights companies and broadcasters have reportedly welcomed the opportunity to trial and assess the concept.

Richard Wayman, chief operating officer for the BHA, said: "Working closely with our colleagues in Ireland and other partners across the sport, we are always looking for ways to improve our scheduling of races to benefit racing's customers. The impacts, both positive and negative, of non-standard race times will only be known once the initiative is trialled.

"The hope is that they allow for a more even spread of races without requiring longer intervals between races, and potentially fewer clashes or delays. However, we'll be taking in feedback from all parties before deciding on whether to make the trial permanent."

Non-standard race times are to be trialled on days when there are four or more meetings being staged concurrently in Britain or Ireland, with 11 days in February identified for the trial - consisting of five Saturdays and six weekdays.

Any fixtures being broadcast on terrestrial television in Britain or Ireland will continue to use standard race times, except any third ITV Racing meetings on a Saturday, which would have non-standard race times for non-televised races.

Jason Morris, director of racing for HRI, said: "All stakeholders in Ireland have been consulted, including HRI's betting committee and programmes committee, and have agreed to a trial of non-standard race times in February.

"We are grateful to the Association of Irish Racecourses for their support and have accepted their request that the opening race time for all Irish meetings should continue to be scheduled as a standard time for promotional purposes.

"Irish race times are coordinated through SIS and involve close co-operation with Racing TV and we will collectively review the effectiveness of the trial working alongside our colleagues in the BHA."

A full draft of race times for the proposed trial will be presented in due course.