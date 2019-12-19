Exeter abandoned after three races

Exeter

Racing at Exeter on Thursday was abandoned following three races.

A forecast for heavy overnight rain prompted the announcement of a precautionary 8am check ahead of the seven-race fixture, and while that was passed and racing went ahead, conditions ultimately proved too much.

Uttoxeter is to hold an inspection at 8am before Friday's meeting.

An update from the Staffordshire track - where the going is heavy - confirmed conditions are currently raceable and should remain so if forecast rainfall is not exceeded.