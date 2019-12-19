Horse Racing News

News

Exeter abandoned after three races

Last Updated: 19/12/19 3:34pm

Exeter
Exeter

Racing at Exeter on Thursday was abandoned following three races.

A forecast for heavy overnight rain prompted the announcement of a precautionary 8am check ahead of the seven-race fixture, and while that was passed and racing went ahead, conditions ultimately proved too much.

Also See:

Uttoxeter is to hold an inspection at 8am before Friday's meeting.

An update from the Staffordshire track - where the going is heavy - confirmed conditions are currently raceable and should remain so if forecast rainfall is not exceeded.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK