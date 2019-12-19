Ascot not anticipating issues for weekend fixture

Ascot - no inspection planned for weekend

Officials at Ascot are confident their high-profile two-day Christmas fixture will go ahead as scheduled.

The Berkshire circuit is due to stage two Grade Two events on Friday, while Saturday's card features the Grade One Marsh Hurdle - better known as the Long Walk - and the £150,000 Betfair Exchange Trophy.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "The ground is heavy, soft in places and we have no inspections planned at the moment.

"We've had three millimetres of rain so far today and we could get some rain overnight and into Friday morning, after which we are forecast showers.

"There are no areas of concern at the moment."