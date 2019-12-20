Ascot Friday card goes ahead

Ascot's fixture on Friday survived an impromptu 11.30am inspection to allow racing to go ahead.

While the ground was expected to be heavy, there had been no problems anticipated until clerk of the course Chris Stickels announced the inspection - for which he was joined by other officials as well as several jockeys.

Upon leaving the track the powers that be then decamped for further discussion, following which the meeting was given the green light.

Stickels said: "Runners will bypass one fence, where the ground is at its worst, and markers will be visible to show the route to take."

Racing will also go ahead at Uttoxeter after the course passed a morning inspection.

A check was called at the Staffordshire track for Friday's seven-race card, because of the threat of further overnight rain.

But it was confirmed shortly after 7am that racing would take place as scheduled, despite standing water in places on ground described as heavy.