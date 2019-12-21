Ascot on; Paisley Park non runner

Paisley Park doesn't run today but at least Ascot is on

Officials at Ascot will monitor conditions on a race-by-race basis after finally giving today's card the green light after a prolonged second inspection.

A second inspection took place at 11.30, with Chris Stickels announcing racing is on half an hour before the first race.

An initial precautionary check took place at 8am, while racing on Friday also had to pass an inspection before taking place, following persistent rain this week.

A six-race starts at 12.40, but will not feature staying king Paisley Park in his defence of the Marsh Hurdle at 2.25 as he is a non runner.